Oscar-nominated 'Godfather' actor James Caan dies at 82

The statement, posted on Caan's official Twitter account, said the actor died Wednesday evening. No cause of death or location was provided.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement said.

Caan was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his portrayal of the hot-tempered Corleone in 1972's "The Godfather." He reprised the role in flashback scenes in "The Godfather: Part II" in 1974.

His career spanned six decades and included a broad range of other roles in movies from psychological thriller "Misery" to comedy "Elf."