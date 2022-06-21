Ex-diplomat Mohiuddin Ahmed laid to rest with state honours
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jun 2022 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2022 10:56 PM BdST
Former secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed, the first Bangladeshi diplomat in Europe to defect from Pakistan during the 1971 Liberation War, has been buried with state honours at his home village in Feni's Fulgazi.
Before the burial at their family graveyard, he was given a guard of honour at the local Eid prayer ground following funeral prayers on Tuesday afternoon, his brother Ziauddin Ahmed said.
Funeral prayers for Mohiuddin were also held at the Foreign Service Academy in the morning and at Uttara Sector-7 in Dhaka on Monday night.
His coffin, draped in the national flag, was brought to the Foreign Service Academy, of which he was a former principal, in the morning. Hundreds of his former colleagues joined the funeral prayers.
The nation will always remember Mohiuddin's contribution, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.
Mohiuddin died at the age of 80 at his home in Uttara on Monday night. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis, kidney complications and diabetes, according to his family.
