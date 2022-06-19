Biden falls after flubbing bike dismount, but uninjured
Nandita Bose, Reuters
Published: 19 Jun 2022 08:17 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2022 08:17 AM BdST
US President Joe Biden took a spill from his bike on Saturday as he stopped to greet supporters during a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
He appeared to be uninjured after standing up immediately. "I'm good," Biden, 79, said after the tumble, which occurred in front of reporters. "I got my foot caught up," he said.
The president, who was wearing a bike helmet, said the toe cages on his bike should be removed after his foot got caught before he could steady himself.
Later, Biden spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.
US President Joe Biden continues to talk with members of the public after falling to the ground while riding up to the crowd during a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, US, June 18, 2022. REUTERS
The White House said the president did not require medical attention.
"As the president said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine," said a White House official who did not wish to be named. "The president looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family."
Asked how he was feeling while emerging from church later on Saturday, Biden did a series of hops before entering his vehicle.
