Trump, adult children agree to testify in NY civil probe
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jun 2022 08:44 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 08:44 AM BdST
Donald Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, have agreed to testify starting July 15 in a New York state civil investigation into the former US president's business practices.
The Trumps' testimony could last through the following week, according to an agreement with state Attorney General Letitia James made public on Wednesday. James is investigating whether the Trump Organization misled lenders and tax authorities.
The deal for the Trumps to testify came more than six months after James first issued subpoenas for their testimony, which the Trumps fought bitterly in court. Last month, an intermediate state appeals court denied the Trumps' bid to avoid testimony in James' probe.
Donald Trump Jr gestures as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US, February 27, 2022. REUTERS
Separately, a New York state judge ruled in a virtual hearing on Wednesday that Trump must send James affidavits from several Trump Organization executives about their policies for retaining or destroying records.
But the judge, Arthur Engoron, said he would not yet fully purge a contempt order he issued against Trump in April for failing to comply with a subpoena from the state attorney general. Trump had said he had no documents that were relevant to the probe, a claim Engoron said he found "surprising."
Engoron rejected a suggestion by Trump lawyer Alina Habba that he might have ruled differently had someone other than Trump been involved. "I try to take myself out of the equation," the judge said.
White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump speaks during a campaign event for US President Donald Trump, not pictured, in Dallas, North Carolina, US, October 1, 2020. REUTERS
James says her more-than-three-year investigation has found evidence that the Trump Organization - which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate throughout the world - overstated asset values to obtain benefits such as favorable loans and understated the values to get tax breaks.
Trump, a Republican, has denied wrongdoing, and called the investigation politically motivated. James is a Democrat.
The Trumps have until June 13 to ask New York state's highest court, the Court of Appeals, to further delay any testimony in James' probe. The testimony would be postponed if that court issued a stay.
- Trump, adult children agree to testify
- BM Depot fire: Thousands bid farewell to fireman Imran
- Burkina Faso's award-winning architect returns a hero
- ‘My brother’s truck is in the depot, he’s missing
- Prince Charles pays tribute to mum Queen Elizabeth
- Princes Charles, William to deliver Jubilee tributes to Queen Elizabeth
- Wheelchair-bound Kaniz Fatema promoted to major
- N Korea's Kim sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth
- Trump, adult children agree to testify in NY civil probe
- Sitakunda inferno: Thousands bid farewell to fireman Imran
- Burkina Faso's award-winning architect returns a hero
- 'My brother's truck is there, but he's missing': Families search for depot fire victims
- You continue to make history': Prince Charles pays tribute to mum Queen Elizabeth
- Princes Charles and William to deliver Jubilee tributes to Queen Elizabeth
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Dipu Moni indicates family still reeling from the ‘machinations of a certain person’
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- Police recover throat-slit body of DBC News producer from Hatirjheel
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Police looking for answers why murdered DBC News employee went to Hatirjheel