Sitakunda inferno: Thousands bid farewell to fireman Imran
Chandpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2022 03:06 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2022 03:06 PM BdST
Thousands of people have bid farewell to fireman Imran Hossain Mozumder, who died trying to douse the flames at the BM Container Depot fire in Sitakunda.
Imran's funeral was held at Singda Village in Chandpur's Kachua Upazila at 8 am on Tuesday. A huge number of people from far and wide attended the funeral. He was buried at the family graveyard following religious rites.
Before the funeral, he was given a guard of honour led by Md Shahidul Islam, deputy assistant director of the Chandpur fire service.
He is survived by his wife Jannatul Ferdous, who is five months pregnant, and two children.
Imran's brother Solaiman Hossain said Jannatul spoke to her husband for the last time at 8 pm on Saturday. His phone was found switched off after that. His body was identified through a DNA test on Monday.
"We have assured his family members that the Chandpur fire service will remain by their side, no matter what comes."
"Imran was a gentle and good human being. The locals are deeply saddened by his death," Uttar Kachua Union Council member Md Farid said.
