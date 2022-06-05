'My brother's truck is there, but he's missing': Families search for depot fire victims

The fire, which broke out at the BM Container Depot in the Upazila’s Kadmarsul area around 9:30 pm on Saturday, is yet to be contained as of the filing of this report at 2 pm on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 41 and many people have been admitted to local hospitals with injuries.

Family members were rushing to CMCH to look for the missing victims. They ran to every ambulance arriving at the emergency department in the hospital. They showed the victims’ photos on mobile phones to the journalists or police, asking if they knew anything about them.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Alauddin Talukder at the CMCH police outpost told bdnews24.com that so far at least 41 bodies have been listed in the hospital’s registry and over 100 people were admitted to the hospital with various forms of injuries.

“I have heard a good number of people are still missing,” he said.

One such person is Shahjahan, a truck driver who lives in the city’s Mansurabad area.

Shahjahan was scheduled to be at the depot at the time of the fire. His younger sister Suchona, a college girl, and elderly father Tajul Islam flocked to the CMCH to learn about his whereabouts.

Suchona, who was identified by her first name, told bdnews24.com that her brother drove his loaded truck to the depot on Saturday evening. The family could not reach him since Sunday morning as his mobile phone was apparently out of service.

“My brother spoke to my sister-in-law over the phone right before the fire broke out. We weren’t aware of the incident last night. Since this morning we have tried to reach him repeatedly over the phone, but his phone seems to be out of service,” a worried Suchona said.

“We have been told that the truck my brother drove is still at the depot. But no one can find him,” she said.

Another man, who identified himself as Ali Newaz when approached, said he came to the hospital from Banshkhali Upazila very early in the morning to look for his younger brother.

The brother has been working at the depot for eight years, he confirmed.

Newaz had looked for his brother at other private clinics in the city as well but had failed to find him.

“He informed his wife about the fire over Facetime. Since then, his phone’s been switched off,” he said.

bdnews24.com has heard similar accounts from the family members of Md Sumon, a covered van driver, who lives with his younger brother and sister in the city’s Nimtali area, Md Faruk, who works as a loader at the depot and lives in the city’s Kalsidighi area with his daughter, and Toha, a crane operator, who lives in Banskhali Upazila as well.

Anisur Rahman, deputy director of Chattogram divisional fire service, said on Sunday morning that although the fire was brought under control, it spread again due to repeated explosions.

Those who arrived at CMCH for treatment said that poisonous gas and smoke was spreading after the blasts.