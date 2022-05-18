I need a shot of tequila for my knee pain, pope jokes

While his popemobile stopped in St Peter's Square at his last general audience, a group of Mexican seminarians shouted out to him, asking how his leg was doing.

"It's being naughty," the Argentine pope replied in Spanish. A flare-up of pain in his knee and existing leg problems have forced the pope to use a wheelchair at times recently.

One of the seminarians then thanked the seated pope for continuing to carry out his duties despite the pain, telling the 85-year-old Francis that his persistence was an example for them as future priests.

Noting that they were Mexican because of the flag they were carrying, the pope said: "Do you know what I need for my leg? A bit of tequila."

After much laughter, one of them shouted back: "If one day we go to Santa Marta, we'll bring you a bottle," referring to the guest house where Francis lives in the Vatican.

One of the seminarians, Rodrigo Fernández de Castro, posted the exchange, which took place at the general audience last Wednesday, on TikTok.