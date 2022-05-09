Home > People

Lyricist-journalist KG Mostafa dies aged 84

  Glitz Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 May 2022 12:09 AM BdST Updated: 09 May 2022 12:10 AM BdST

Noted lyricist, poet and journalist KG Mostafa has passed away at the age of 84.

Writer of popular songs like “Tomare Legechhe Eto Je Bhalo” and “Aynate Oi Mukh Dekhbe Jokhon”, Mostafa breathed his last at 8pm on Sunday, said Ilias Khan, general secretary of the National Press Club.

Ilias said funeral prayers for Mostafa will be held at the Press Club premises in Dhaka after Zuhr prayers on Monday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories