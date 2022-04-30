Muhith: A ‘life of greatness’
Published: 30 Apr 2022 07:46 PM BdST
Updated: 30 Apr 2022 07:53 PM BdST
Former finance minister AMA Muhith, who delivered a record number of budgets, used to say he led a ‘life of greatness’. The following photographs serve to document his distinguished career.
The National Board of Revenue bids farewell to AMA Muhith at the end of his 10-year-long tenure as finance minister in the Awami League government in 2019.
AHM Mustafa Kamal took over as finance minister succeeding AMA Muhith. The rare moment was captured at the National Board of Revenue office in Dhaka on Jan 24, 2019. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
AMA Muhith spoke at a media briefing at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka a day after he presented the national budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 in parliament.
AMA Muhith, who graduated from Dhaka University’s Department of English, hands a crest to retired professor Husniara Huq, another student of the department, during a reunion at TSC in 2017.
AMA Muhith presents an award to flute legend Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia during Bengal Classical Music Festival in Dhaka in 2017. Photo: Dipu Malakar
AMA Muhith meets Arun Jaitley, then the finance minister of India, at an event at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka in 2017. Photo: Asaduzzaman Pramanik
AMA Muhith exchanged greetings with late Jatiya Party chief HM Ershad at an Iftar event in 2017. He was finance and planning minister from March 1982 to December 1983 under Ershad's government.
AMA Muhith attends the National Harvest Festival at Bakultala in Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts in 2016. The former finance minister was a devoted participant of cultural events. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman
AMA Muhith at the launch of his autobiography “Sonali Dinguli” (Golden Days) at Shishu Academy in Dhaka in 2015. Photo: Nayan Kar
AMA Muhith joins a procession to mark National Income Tax Day 2015. Photo: Nayan Kar
AMA Muhith arrives at parliament with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to present the national budget for the fiscal year 2015-16.
AMA Muhith in conversation with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a cabinet meeting before presenting the national budget for the fiscal year 2015-16 in parliament.
AMA Muhith submits his nomination paper for the Sylhet-1 constituency in the 2014 parliamentary polls. He won the election uncontested.
AMA Muhith attended the 7th anniversary celebrations of bdnews24.com in 2013.
AMA Muhith with actors Ananta Jalil and Afia Nusrat Barsha. He attended the screening of the couple’s film ‘Nishwartha Bhalobasa’ with his family.
AMA Muhith joins the protesters at Shahbagh to express his solidarity with the movement to push for the execution of all war criminals in 2013.
AMA Muhith visits the Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh at the Dhaka University Faculty of Fine Arts. Photo: Asaduzzaman Pramanik
AMA Muhith and Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus attend the Chehlum of writer Humayun Ahmed.
AMA Muhith attends a reunion of the Dhaka University’s Department of English in 2012. Photo: Asaduzzaman Pramanik
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greets AMA Muhith with flowers on his 78th birthday in 2011. Photo: PMO
AMA Muhith visits the Independence Monument in Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan in 2010. Photo: Nashirul Islam.
AMA Muhith welcomes then finance minister of India Pranab Mukherjee at the Dhaka airport during in 2010. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman
AMA Muhith and celebrated Indian actress Shabana Azmi attends the opening ceremony of painter Shahabuddin Ahmed’s solo exhibition at Bengal Shilpalay in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi in 2009. Photo: Firoz Ahmed
AMA Muhith attends the funeral prayers for former finance minister M Saifur Rahman in 2009. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman
AMA Muhith speaks to the media after presenting his first national budget as the finance minister of the Awami League government in 2009. Photo: Nashirul Islam.
AMA Muhith presented his first national budget as the finance minister of the Awami League government in 2009. He arrived in parliament with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to present the budget.
AMA Muhith presented his first national budget in parliament as the finance minister of the Awami League government in 2009.
AMA Muhith attends the Small and Medium Enterprises Fair 2009 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka alongside then FBCCI president Annisul Huq. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman
AMA Muhith attends the Pitha Utsab, a traditional cake festival organised by the committee formed to celebrate Dhaka's 400th anniversary in 2009. Photo: Nashirul Islam