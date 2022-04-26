Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary visits Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

The princess inspected a programme, backed by the Danish Refugee Council, to prevent landslide and protect environment through tree plantation on Tuesday.

Princess Mary spoke to the beneficiaries of the programme and met Rohingya refugee women and children at camps No. 6 and 8.

She also talked to Bangladeshi residents of Ukhiya who have been affected by the settlement of the Myanmar refugees.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat welcomed Princess Mary to the camp No. 5 upon her arrival in the morning.

On the first day of her three-day visit, the princess met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Monday.

She witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on sustainable and green framework engagement to strengthen the two countries’ partnership on climate and green transition at a Dhaka hotel before starting for Cox’s Bazar.

She will travel to Satkhira on Wednesday to visit the Sundarbans and meet the people affected by climate change in the coastal areas.