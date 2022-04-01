Hasan Arif, an eminent elocutionist and cultural activist, dies at 56
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Apr 2022 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2022 03:43 PM BdST
Hasan Arif, a renowned recitation artist and general secretary of the Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, has died in hospital care at the age of 56.
Arif, who had been on life support for the last few months, passed away at the capital's Bangladesh Specialized Hospital around 1:50 pm on Friday, according to Golam Quddus, president of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote.
“His body is still in the hospital. We will make a decision about the funeral and burial later,” he said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her condolences over the death of the cultural personality.
Arif had contracted COVID-19 in December last year and was later placed on life support as his condition deteriorated.
A former general secretary of the Bangladesh Recitation Coordinating Council, Arif had been actively engaged in democratic and cultural movements in Bangladesh, starting with the anti-authoritarian uprising in the 1990s.
