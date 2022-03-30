Fatema becomes the first woman to complete a Bangladesh police test flight

Assistant Superintendent of Police Fatema began training in July last year as part of a 10-member squad of candidates of similar ranks from different forces.

Fatema, however, raced ahead of the other members of the course, performing strongly in all the stages of her training. The training will continue until Sept 1.

All the trainees have completed the initial manoeuvres needed to fly aircraft and have successfully completed a solo flight.

“When they asked me to fly alone, without an instructor, it was challenging,” said Fatema, a native of Khulna.

“I flew a four-seated test flight with confidence and commitment and landed safely. It was a relief. I can’t properly explain it in words.”

“I'm the only woman among the 10 trainees, but there’s no separate benefit for that. I had to pass every test. With every step I take, I feel there’s nothing better than this.”

Fatema, who passed the 36th BCS exam, did not hesitate when the offer came to join the police aviation wing.

“...I didn’t even waste five minutes thinking about it.”

Fatema lives with her retired father, mother and her brother, who recently passed from the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology or KUET.

“My family always inspires me. Their interest in my progress in training has made this journey easier.”

Though Fatema said she always dreamed of joining the police, she said she never liked the idea of “running after thieves swinging sticks”. Instead, she wants to add a new dimension to the force.

“Raising social awareness is key to preventing crime. We simply catch a thief and put him in jail, and the whole process is repeated. We need to move past these methods and create overall awareness.”

“Preventive action improves the quality of law and order.”

Fatema wishes to push police services to greater heights.

She wants to help those in danger with her flying skills and assure the people that police can provide services anywhere rapidly.

“Someone might encounter danger in a hostile place, or a burn victim might need to be rushed to Dhaka - very few people can help in these situations. I want to be one of those that do.”

The government is buying helicopters from Russia for the police aviation wing.

“This wing will hopefully be mission-ready by the end of this year,” said Kamruzzaman, assistant inspector general, or AIG, of Police Media and Public Relation.

A team from the Army Aviation School, led by Aviation Group Commander Maj Gen IKM Mostahsinul Baki, recently met with Inspector General Benazir Ahmed.

The IG said that the aviation wing is expanding the force’s capacity.

“Bangladesh Police Aviation Wing will play a special role in swiftly communicating with remote areas and run important operations including search and rescue.”

The Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, is a separate unit and has had an aviation wing and two helicopters since 2013.