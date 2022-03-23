WikiLeaks' Assange to get married in prison
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Mar 2022 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2022 04:42 PM BdST
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will marry his long-term partner Stella Moris inside a high-security prison in southeast London on Wednesday at a small ceremony attended by four guests, two official witnesses and two guards.
Assange is being held in jail while US authorities seek his extradition to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables more than a decade ago.
The 50-year-old Australian, who denies any wrongdoing, has been in Belmarsh prison since 2019 and before that was holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for seven years.
While living at the embassy he fathered two children with Moris, a lawyer more than a decade his junior, whom he met in 2011 when she started work on his legal team. Their relationship began in 2015.
The registrar-led ceremony will take place during visiting hours at the prison, where some of Britain's most notorious criminals have served sentences, including child murderer Ian Huntley.
The prison has refused permission for journalists or a photographer to be present as witnesses on security grounds.
"I am convinced that they fear that people will see Julian as a human being," Moris wrote in an article for the Guardian newspaper. "Not a name, but a person. Their fear reveals that they want Julian to remain invisible to the public at all costs, even on his wedding day, and especially on his wedding day."
She said she was marrying the "love of her life" whom she described as wonderful, intelligent and funny.
Moris's wedding dress and Assange's kilt - a nod to his family ties to Scotland - have been created by British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who has previously campaigned against his extradition.
Assange suffered a blow earlier this month when he was denied permission to launch an appeal at Britain's Supreme Court against a decision to extradite him. However, he could still challenge the government's ratification of the extradition.
- UK aid worker asks why she was left in Iran for six years
- Ukrainian women share their stories of escape
- British royal couple starts Caribbean tour
- How Shahabuddin spent his days at Bangabhaban
- How to support a child on the gender spectrum
- Gaza to Ukraine: War haunts Palestinian students
- Putin’s war sends Russians into exile
- Zelensky is playing the role of his life
- WikiLeaks' Assange to get married in prison
- UK aid worker asks why she was left in Iran for six years
- ‘I don’t have the right to cry’: Ukrainian women share their stories of escape
- Ukraine band adds new meaning to Clash hit with 'Kyiv Calling'
- British royal couple starts Caribbean tour amid colonial reckoning
- 'He led a simple life': Bangabhaban staff recount Shahabuddin Ahmed's tenure as president
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh risks losing UK vegetable market with scanner at Dhaka airport out of order
- Bangladesh worst in the world in terms of air pollution: report
- How Ukraine’s outgunned air force is fighting back against Russian jets
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Pakistan’s cricket-star-turned-prime-minister fights for survival
- NBR asks people to be prepared to buy commodities at higher prices
- Poland will propose a NATO peacekeeping mission for Ukraine this week
- University student found dead in Dhaka's Dhanmondi
- Satellite imagery shows Russia removed military aircraft from key airport