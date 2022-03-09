Love is in the air for Ukraine's defending soldiers

Two Ukrainian National Guard soldiers get married in the barricaded city council in the Rivne region, a city in western Ukraine, on Wednesday March 2, 2022. According to the National Guard of Ukraine who releases this photo, the wedding goes without a white dress, friends, parents, but with a delicate bouquet of the bride, swore allegiance to each other. They swore, hugged, and went on to defend Ukraine, the National Guard writes in its post on social media. National Guard of Ukraine/EYEPRESS/Reuters