Love is in the air for Ukraine's defending soldiers
Reuters
Published: 09 Mar 2022 03:38 PM BdSTUpdated: 09 Mar 2022 03:38 PM BdST
Despite the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, love is in the air as couples from Ukrainian rescue services took a break from saving lives to get married.
Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov kiss at their wedding during Ukraine-Russia conflict, at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine Mar 6, 2022. Reuters/Mykola Tymchenko
A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces Lesia Ivashchenko reacts at her wedding with Valerii Fylymonov during Ukraine-Russia conflict, at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine Mar 6, 2022. Reuters/Mykola Tymchenko
Kovals from the city of Cherkasy’s Garrison of rescuers tying the knot. They did so with little ceremony, wedding attire, or festivities, but promised love and support each other, and share worries and joys. Mar 07 2022. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters
Two Ukrainian National Guard soldiers get married in the barricaded city council in the Rivne region, a city in western Ukraine, on Wednesday March 2, 2022. According to the National Guard of Ukraine who releases this photo, the wedding goes without a white dress, friends, parents, but with a delicate bouquet of the bride, swore allegiance to each other. They swore, hugged, and went on to defend Ukraine, the National Guard writes in its post on social media. National Guard of Ukraine/EYEPRESS/Reuters
Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend a wedding of their comrades Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov during Ukraine-Russia conflict, at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. Reuters
Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov listen to a priest at their wedding during Ukraine-Russia conflict, at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine Mar 6, 2022. Reuters/Mykola Tymchenko
Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov listen to a priest at their wedding during Ukraine-Russia conflict, at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine Mar 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mykola Tymchenko
Kovals from the city of Cherkasy’s Garrison of rescuers tying the knot on Mar 07 2022. National Guard of Ukraine/EYEPRESS/Reuters