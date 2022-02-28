A Bangladeshi woman fell in love in Ukraine. Now a single mother, she seeks refuge from a war

Junaira's mother, a 33-year-old Bangladeshi woman, has driven about 800 kilometres with her daughter in search of shelter. She has arrived in Sofiyska, an area situated on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Lviv, which stands near the Polish border. There she stayed with a local family for two days.

Junaira’s mother had a two-month long relationship with a young man from India’s Kerala in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. She found out that she was pregnant after the man had already returned to India.

“I called her father in Kerala,” she said. “He told me that he would not bear any responsibility for the child. Instead, he was scared as he was preparing to get married. I made the decision to raise her on my own. Junaira was born in October 2021.”

"I continued to work for nine months during my pregnancy,'' she said. “My colleagues at the office and my doctors have helped me a lot in the last few years.”

The single mother did not raise any objections against her former boyfriend. In fact, she was adamant that his identity be protected and not revealed to the media.

She declined to fully disclose her own identity as well, fearing that her parents, who live in Dhaka, might face a social backlash if news of her situation went public.

“I only told my mother about Junaira a few days ago. She has stopped talking to me. My father doesn't know yet.”

"If I have to return to Bangladesh with Junaira, we would have no other choice but to die. I am not yet a citizen of Ukraine. The matter of Junaira's citizenship is not settled either. I mean, we didn't really have much time."

"I have a good job here in the Ukraine,” she said. “So, Junaira was definitely going to have a future here. According to the law, one can become a citizen by giving birth to a child or by marriage."

"In Ukraine, a child of a non-resident receives her birth certificate within one month of birth and her permanent residency or passport within three to four months. The child's parents can then apply for citizenship. I have registered Junaira’s birth. I went to collect her citizenship certificate on Feb 22. The authorities wanted 10 days to process the documents. Then, you know, the war broke out."

"We can't stay in Poland indefinitely. I fear that the government of a third country might send me and Junaira back to Bangladesh if the war doesn’t end.”

Speaking about the family that offered her shelter, she said, "The couple is very down to earth. The woman is a paediatrician and a teacher. The man runs his own family business. They have two children.”

"I am impressed by the politeness of the Ukrainians. It didn't cost much to give birth to Junaira over here and everyone was very supportive.”

She still has not managed to figure out a plan for her future. “My mind isn’t clear. I keep wondering whether my daughter will ever get a country or a nationality.”

"I have a very close female African friend. She knows a lot of people in Germany. I will head there from Poland. I also have some other friends there.”