Top songwriter Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury - he of Amay Dekona, Jekhane Simanto Tomar fame - dies at 75
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2022 11:27 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 11:27 PM BdST
Pre-eminent Bangladeshi lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury, whose songs dominated the hit lists of the 80s and the 90s, has died at the age of 75 under hospital care in Dhaka.
He passed away at a clinic on Green Road at 9:45pm on Tuesday, said Ershadul Haque Tinku, a person close to Kausar.
The family were preparing to burry Kausar Chowdhury at Azimpur Graveyard on Wednesday, said Ershadul.
The songwriter was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Feb 9 after contracting the coronavirus. He was later transferred to the CCU of Dhanmondi Clinic on Green Road on Feb 11. He was given two bags of blood after his haemoglobin count fell alarmingly, Ershadul said.
Kausar Chowdhury was suffering from kidney and nervous system complications for the past few years. He had also suffered two strokes.
The lyrics penned by him include those of many popular songs such as “Amay Dekona”, “Jekhane Simanto Tomar”, “Aj Ei Brishtir Kanna Dekhe”, “Kobita Porar Prohor Esechhe”, “Ei Rupali Guitar”, “Ek Jhank Projapoti Chhilam Amra”, “Mousumi”, “Elomelo Batase”.
He was a popular astrologer as well.
