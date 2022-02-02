They shunned a family for sending daughter to the US for studies. Now they regret it
Bikul Chakrabarty, Moulvibazar Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2022 11:45 AM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2022 11:45 AM BdST
A Moulvibazar family was shunned by local mosque authorities after they sent their daughter to the US to pursue her education, but the mosque authorities have since come to regret the decision.
Nurunnahar Chowdhury Jharna is the daughter of Abdul Hai Chowdhury, who lives in Krishnapur Village of Kulaura Upazila. She flew to the US on Dec 26 for her higher studies.
The local mosque authorities spurned her family for their decision. The family filed a complaint over the situation, leading local government authorities and the police to intervene. The mosque authorities say they have realised their mistake and have apologised.
In the complaint submitted to the upazila executive officer on Monday, Abdul Hai wrote that Nurunnahar attended her university in the US while wearing jeans and a shirt. Some local youths posted photos of her in the outfit on Facebook.
A local posted about the issue on Facebook and Nurunnahar’s family were distraught when they learned of the situation.
Kulaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Farhad Chowdhury said they immediately contacted the mosque authorities and a meeting was held between the two parties.
Abdul Hai, the local union chairman, and Kulaura police were present at the meeting, he said.
"In modern times, one cannot exclude someone socially. We took the matter seriously," Farhad Chowdhury said.
Nurunnahar has been involved in numerous forms of social welfare work, especially for the betterment of the women, which irked some people, said Minara Chowdhury, her mother. She also runs a development organisation called Positive Generation of Society, her mother said.
On Jan 8, Nurunnahar filed a general diary with Shah Paran Police Station over the issue.
Minara said her husband, who had already had ‘three strokes’ was stressed about the matter. She is now worried for both her husband and daughter.
"All I am worried about is my father,” Nurunnahar said, speaking from the US. “My family is suffering because of this slander."
"We don't understand anything about the Internet,” said Makhan Mia, president of the mosque committee. “Some people misled us and that led to this situation. We regret it."
