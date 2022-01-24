French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jan 2022 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 01:25 PM BdST
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, who dressed Beyonce and Lady Gaga, has died aged 73, according to a statement on Mugler's official Facebook page confirming earlier French media reports.
"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace," said the statement.
Mugler, known for his daring theatrical designs featuring broad shoulders and plunging necklines, dressed the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and Duran Duran - among many others - during his career at the top of the fashion industry.
"I am deeply sad to hear that yet another of fashion’s great innovators has left our world this week. Thierry Mugler, literally shaped the 1970s and 80s with his spectacular sharp designs," wrote Nick Rhodes on Duran Duran's Facebook page.
More stories
- French fashion designer Mugler dies
- NZ PM Ardern cancels wedding amid COVID curbs
- Legendary cartoonist Narayan Debnath dies
- Noor catches COVID again
- The downfall of Prince Andrew
- Prince Andrew loses royal and military links
- Trump endorses COVID boosters
- Trump ends interview after challenges to false fraud claim
Recent Stories
- French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73
- New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new omicron restrictions
- Cartoonist Narayan Debnath, creator of legendary comic characters, dies at 96
- Actor-politician Asaduzzaman Noor contracts COVID again
- The downfall of Prince Andrew: here’s what you need to know
- UK's Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military affiliations
Opinion
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Bangladesh reduces physical presence of employees in workplace to 50% to curb COVID
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- Bangladesh registers 10,906 new COVID cases as test positivity rate tops 31%
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogate
- Shahjalal University protesters march with torches, leaving VC Farid Uddin in darkness