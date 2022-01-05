Nurun Nahar Mirza, mother of slain journalist Meherun Runi, dies at 64

She died while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University over complications tied to COVID-19 and kidney disease around 8 am on Wednesday, said ATN Bangla's Nadira Kiron, one of Runi’s colleagues.

Nurun Nahar was admitted to the Aysha Memorial Hospital in Dhaka a month ago. She was moved to the hospital’s intensive care unit before being taken to BSMMU on Jan 3, her relatives said.

She was suffering from diabetes and kidney problems and contracted COVID-19 after starting dialysis last month.

Journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi were killed inside their apartment at Dhaka's West Razabazar in 2012. Sagar was a news editor at Maasranga Television, and his wife Runi was a senior reporter with ATN Bangla.

The couple's only child, Mahir Sarwar Megh, was found in the apartment. He has lived with his grandmother Nurun Nahar since his parent’s deaths.

Nurin Nahar will be laid to rest at the Azimpur graveyard in Dhaka, where the journalist couple were buried as well.