EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies at 92
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Dec 2021 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2021 05:29 PM BdST
Edward O Wilson, a US naturalist dubbed the "modern-day Darwin" died on Sunday at the age of 92 in Massachusetts, his foundation said in a statement.
Alongside British naturalist David Attenborough, Wilson was considered one of the world's leading authorities on natural history and conservation.
Wilson's Half-Earth Project calls for protecting half the planet's land and sea so there are enough diverse and well-connected ecosystems to reverse the course of species extinction, which is happening at a rate not seen in 10 million years.
The United Nations has urged countries to commit to conserving 30% of their land and water – almost double the area now under some form of protection - by 2030, a target known as "30 by 30" and inspired in part by Wilson.
Born in the southern US state of Alabama, Wilson's trajectory as an entomologist, someone who studies insects, was set at the age of 10, when he spent hours in the woods collecting bugs and butterflies.
He went on to spend 70 years as a scientist at Harvard University, putting in time as a professor and curator in entomology. Through his career, Wilson discovered more than 400 species of ants. He said one of his greatest achievements was working out how ants communicate danger and food trails, for example, by emitting chemicals.
Wilson attracted controversy when his 1975 book "Sociobiology: the New Synthesis" was interpreted by some scientists as implying that human behaviours like altruism or hostility are determined by genes, or "nature", rather than environment, or "nurture". Critics at the time decried the theory as carrying echoes of eugenics.
He had been living in a retirement community
in the northeastern United States and had recently published the latest in a
long series of books on biodiversity.
- US naturalist EO Wilson dies at 92
- Tributes for Tutu, a force for harmony
- The time Archbishop Tutu was searched at the airport
- What I learned photographing Desmond Tutu
- Key dates in the life of Desmond Tutu
- The anti-apartheid hero who fought for a ‘Rainbow Nation’
- Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90
- ‘New journalist’ who explored culture and chaos dies
- EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies at 92
- ‘A true South African giant’: Tributes for Tutu, a force for harmony
- The time Archbishop Tutu was searched at the airport
- What I learned photographing the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu
- Key dates in the life of South African cleric and activist Desmond Tutu
- Desmond Tutu: The anti-apartheid hero who never stopped fighting for ‘Rainbow Nation’
Most Read
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- RAB arrests key suspect in Cox’s Bazar tourist rape case
- Former Sonali Bank MD, 10 others jailed for embezzlement
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- Death toll in Narayanganj train-bus crash rises to 4
- 2021: When anti-Hindu attacks blunted the spirit of secularism in Bangladesh
- Marine court issues arrest warrant for owners, masters in case over deadly launch fire
- Results for SSC, equivalent exams to be published this week
- RAB arrests MV Abhijan owner Hamjalal Sheikh after fatal fire
- Bangladesh to administer COVID booster doses from Tuesday