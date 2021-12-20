Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Dec 2021 12:01 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2021 12:01 PM BdST
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa returned to Earth on Monday after a 12-day journey into space, ending a practice run for his planned trip around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2023.
The 46-year-old fashion magnate and art collector, who launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Dec 8 along with his assistant Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, landed on the Kazakh steppe.
Maezawa, a space enthusiast, made the trip in a Soyuz spacecraft and became the first space tourist to travel to the International Space Station, or ISS in more than a decade.
One of Japan's most flamboyant public figures, Maezawa entertained his social media followers from space by taking photos of his home prefecture of Chiba, showing how to make tea in zero gravity and discussing his shortage of fresh underwear.
The entrepreneur returned to snowy conditions on Earth, with precipitation and sub-zero temperatures at the landing site about 150 km, or 93 miles, south east of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan.
Maezawa will become the first private passenger on the SpaceX moon trip in 2023, as commercial firms including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin usher in a new age of space travel for wealthy clients.
The billionaire, who sold his online fashion business Zozo to SoftBank in 2019, is searching for eight people who will join him in his moon voyage in 2023, requiring applicants to pass medical tests and an interview.
- Black feminist bell hooks dies at 69
- Her Instagram handle was ‘Metaverse.’ Last month, it vanished
- Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year'
- How to build breaks into your life
- Biden talks vaccines and Bob Dole in interview
- Tesla's Musk may quit jobs, become influencer
- Bipin Rawat led path-breaking reforms
- Hasina 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women
- He bombed the Nazis, outwitted the Soviets and modernised Christmas
- Pathbreaking Black feminist bell hooks dies at 69
- Her Instagram handle was ‘Metaverse.’ Last month, it vanished
- Elon Musk named Time's 2021 'Person of the Year'
- You’re going to work a long time. Here’s how to build in breaks
- Biden talks vaccines and Bob Dole in interview with Jimmy Fallon
Most Read
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- Nurse Runu Veronica Costa becomes first to receive COVID booster as Bangladesh launches programme
- Dhaka is a noisy city with car horns. Special hooters and sirens add to cacophony
- Dutch streets deserted as snap Christmas COVID lockdown starts
- Bangladesh’s rebound from COVID quicker than regional peers, growth expected to pick up: IMF
- Comply with chain of command, Hasina tells BGB
- Hidden Pentagon records reveal patterns of failure in deadly airstrikes
- Bangladesh to pass law to secure international accreditation for medical degrees
- Veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah to star in upcoming Bangladeshi film
- The Harvard job offer no one at Harvard ever heard of