Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

The US-based business magazine unveiled its list for 2021 on Wednesday. Hasina, the longest-serving prime minister in the history of Bangladesh, ranked 39th on the same list in 2020.

Her party Awami League won 288 of 300 parliamentary seats in the 2018 general election and took over the government for the third time in a row.

Forbes highlighted her struggle to establish a firm democracy in Bangladesh while mentioning the importance of her government's efforts in establishing food security, education and health.

This is the 18th annual ranking of the world’s most powerful women by Forbes. MacKenzie Scott, author and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has topped the list. Kamala Harris and Christine Lagarde have been ranked second and third respectively.

Angela Merkel, the former German chancellor, did not make the list this time. She had previously topped the list 11 times in a row.

The list includes 40 CEOs and 19 leaders and women from 30 countries have been featured like last time. This is the first time since 2015 that 40 CEOs have been named on the list.