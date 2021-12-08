Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Dec 2021 09:41 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2021 09:41 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been named the 43rd most powerful woman in the world by Forbes.
The US-based business magazine unveiled its list for 2021 on Wednesday. Hasina, the longest-serving prime minister in the history of Bangladesh, ranked 39th on the same list in 2020.
Her party Awami League won 288 of 300 parliamentary seats in the 2018 general election and took over the government for the third time in a row.
Forbes highlighted her struggle to establish a firm democracy in Bangladesh while mentioning the importance of her government's efforts in establishing food security, education and health.
This is the 18th annual ranking of the world’s most powerful women by Forbes. MacKenzie Scott, author and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has topped the list. Kamala Harris and Christine Lagarde have been ranked second and third respectively.
Angela Merkel, the former German chancellor, did not make the list this time. She had previously topped the list 11 times in a row.
The list includes 40 CEOs and 19 leaders and women from 30 countries have been featured like last time. This is the first time since 2015 that 40 CEOs have been named on the list.
- NASA introduces 10 new astronaut candidates
- Dole embodied ‘shared values’ in Washington
- Senate stalwart Bob Dole dies
- Biden releases a doctor’s note: It’s just a cold
- Teen with one leg, no hands finds freedom in pole dancing
- Meghan wins legal battle against The Mail on Sunday
- She was arrested after fleeing N Korea
- Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s new CEO?
- NASA introduces class of 10 new astronaut candidates
- Witty and to the point, Dole embodied ‘shared values’ in Washington
- Bob Dole, old soldier and stalwart of the Senate, dies at 98
- Biden releases a doctor’s note: It’s just a cold
- Meet the Italian teen with one leg and no hands finding freedom in acrobatic pole dancing
- Meghan wins legal battle against The Mail on Sunday
Most Read
- Court sentences 20 to death, 5 to life in prison for murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Gen Bipin Rawat, chief of India’s defence staff, dies in helicopter crash
- Murad Hassan is sacked from cabinet and Awami League. What else awaits him?
- Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh address to open firms in tax haven
- Sacked state minister Murad Hassan loses Awami League post too
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink in copyright cases
- 3 children among 4 killed in Nilphamari train accident
- Police open probe into DU student’s complaint against Murad
- Murad makes mistake in resignation letter