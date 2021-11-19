Helen Mirren to get SAG lifetime honour
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Nov 2021 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2021 04:12 PM BdST
Britain's Helen Mirren will get a lifetime achievement award from her fellow actors at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards ceremony next year, organisers said on Thursday.
Mirren, an Oscar winner, has played more than 70 roles ranging from Queen Elizabeth to a secret services assassin over her 45-year career across film, television and theatre.
"Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent," said Fran Drescher, president of the SAG-AFTRA union for Hollywood actors.
"She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances," Drescher added in a statement.
Mirren, 76, will add the award to her Oscar, four Emmys, five SAG awards and a Tony. She started her career on the British stage in the 1960s and had a breakthrough role in television as a troubled police detective in "Prime Suspect" before moving into movies such as "The Queen", "Gosford Park," "RED," and "F9: The Fast Saga".
Mirren said she was honoured to get the award, which will be handed out at the SAG ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb 27.
“Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learnt from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me,” she said in a statement.
Previous recent SAG lifetime achievement honorees include Robert De Niro, Alan Alda, Carol Burnett and Lily Tomlin.
- Helen Mirren to get SAG lifetime honour
- Meghan Markle makes surprise visit on 'Ellen'
- Queen Elizabeth carries out in-person engagement
- UK lawmaker says PM's father touched her inappropriately
- Hasan Azizul Haque dies
- For Meghan, an image rendered in a UK-US split screen
- Hasina wins WITSA Eminent Persons Award
- Sajeeb Wazed wins ASOCIO Leadership Award
- Helen Mirren to get SAG lifetime honour
- Duchess Meghan surprises with visit to Ellen DeGeneres talk show
- Smiling Queen Elizabeth carries out first in person engagement since hospital stay
- Senior UK lawmaker says PM's father touched her inappropriately
- Writer Hasan Azizul Haque dies aged 82
- For Meghan, an image rendered in a UK-US split screen
Most Read
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- The women bringing sex ed to the Arab world
- Bangladesh slump to four-wicket defeat against Pakistan in T20 series opener
- Man goes fishing in a pond and finds a bagful of cash. Divers come and get more
- 6 dead after Hanif Paribahan bus crushes autorickshaw in Gaibandha
- Bangladesh plans to administer COVID vaccines in schools
- New Pakistan law allows chemical castration of serial rapists
- Jonerang Para: A small hill village in Bandarban
- Magnificent Kanchenjunga is visible from Tetulia
- Modi relents to protests as India moves to repeal farm laws