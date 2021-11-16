Senior UK lawmaker says PM's father touched her inappropriately

During a panel discussion on Sky News about violence against women and girls, Caroline Nokes, chair of parliament's Women and Equalities Select Committee and a former government minister, said Stanley Johnson had smacked her on the bottom.

"I can remember a really prominent man, at the time the Conservative candidate for Teignbridge in Devon, smacking me on the backside about as hard as he could and going, 'Oh, Romsey, you've got a lovely seat'," said Nokes, who has been the member of parliament for Romsey and Southampton North since 2010.

Asked who it had been, she replied: "Stanley Johnson did that to me."

When approached for comment, Johnson, who was never elected to the British parliament but served as a member of the European Parliament, told Sky: "I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all, but there you go. And no reply."

Asked about the allegations, the Prime Minister's spokesman said: "I’m not going to be drawn into specific allegations against a private individual."

"Of course we would want anyone, in any circumstance, who feels they have been a victim of any kind of harassment to be free to come forward and report them to the appropriate authorities," he added.