Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries at home in Britain
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Nov 2021 02:36 AM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2021 02:36 AM BdST
Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has got married, she said on social media on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in the city of Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families.
"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote on Twitter, adding four pictures to her post.
Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name. Internet users identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre. Reuters could not confirm this.
Malala is revered in many parts of the world, especially in Western countries, for her personal courage and her eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women. In Pakistan, her activism has divided public opinion.
As recently as July this year, Malala told British Vogue magazine that she was not sure if she would ever marry.
"I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?" she was quoted as saying in a lengthy profile.
The comment drew criticism from many social media users in Pakistan at the time.
Today marks a precious day in my life.— Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021
Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.
: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP
- Indonesian library creates literacy from litter
- Slam poet brings refugee voices to Glasgow
- Grandmother and grandson finally to meet
- Hasina meets members of ‘vibrant’ diaspora in London
- Shahana Hanif elected to New York City Council
- NY bar exam is troubling for Japanese princess' groom
- Hasina meets Bill Gates at COP26
- What if it never gets easier to be a working parent?
- Your trash for our books: Indonesian library creates literacy from litter
- 'Earth began to purge us too': slam poet brings refugee voices to Glasgow
- Grandmother and grandson finally to meet as US flights reopen
- Kristen Stewart’s princess diaries
- Hasina meets ‘vibrant’ British-Bangladeshi youngsters in London
- Shahana Hanif of Bangladeshi descent makes history as the first Muslim woman elected to New York City Council
Most Read
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Beximco Pharma starts production of Merck’s COVID pill
- Ex-Chief Justice Sinha gets 11 years in prison over graft case
- Bangladesh okays production of Merck’s COVID pill by Beximco Pharma, more firms await nod
- Bangladeshi tourists can make 30-day stays in India from Nov 15
- Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries at home in Britain
- COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say
- Bangladesh makes Merck’s COVID-19 pill molnupiravir available
- Shakil Ahmed, head of news at Ekattor TV, gets anticipatory bail in a rape case
- With tears, hugs and balloons, US allows vaccinated foreign travellers to enter