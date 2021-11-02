Hasina meets Bill Gates at COP26 in Glasgow

The Press Information Department published a photo of Hasina and Gates talking in the Scottish city on Monday. The details of the discussion were not immediately available.

In her address to COP26, Hasina has called on the developed countries to set ambitious targets to cut carbon emissions and implement plans to stop the warming of the planet.

She also urged the industrialised nations to fulfil their pledge to provide $100 billion annually to help the poorer nations adapt to and mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change. Bangladesh is among the nations that are most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

The focus of Gates, who turned his fortune from tech giant Microsoft into a diversified fortune, has shifted to zero-carbon energy investing and philanthropy.

Writer of the book ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’, Gates said in a Facebook post he would be talking at the UN climate conference about why he is optimistic about the world’s progress on climate change and the critical role that innovation will play.