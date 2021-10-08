Home > People

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa: ‘I'm in shock’

Published: 08 Oct 2021 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2021 04:50 PM BdST

Philippines journalist Maria Ressa, who won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, said she was stunned by the news.

"I am in shock," Ressa told a live broadcast by Rappler, the online news website she co-founded.

