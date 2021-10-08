Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa: ‘I'm in shock’
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Oct 2021 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2021 04:50 PM BdST
Philippines journalist Maria Ressa, who won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, said she was stunned by the news.
"I am in shock," Ressa told a live broadcast by Rappler, the online news website she co-founded.
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: The call from Oslo.— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2021
Hear Maria Ressa’s reaction when she hears the news from Olav Njølstad, Secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, on being awarded the 2021 #NobelPeacePrize just before the public announcement. "I'm speechless!"
#NobelPrize @mariaressa pic.twitter.com/Zxy20nzWvd
More stories
- Jordan’s king accused of amassing secret property empire
- Gandhi’s message still relevant: Doraiswami
- Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Thunberg's year?
- The melting face emoji has already won us over
- Diana honoured with plaque at London flat
- Grisham’s book details Trump’s ‘terrifying’ temper
- Macron egged by protester
- Gender activist Kamla Bhasin dies
Recent Stories
- Jordan’s king among leaders accused of amassing secret property empire
- Gandhi’s life and his message are still relevant: Doraiswami
- Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?
- The melting face emoji has already won us over
- Princess Diana honoured with blue plaque at former London flat
- Stephanie Grisham’s book details Trump’s ‘terrifying’ temper
Opinion
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Myanmar earthquake shakes parts of Bangladesh
- They went ‘missing’ on their way to a picnic. Now they are in police custody
- India allows Serum to send 1m AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Bangladesh: report
- Afghan women launch school for refugees on US army base
- US electronics firm struck deal to transport and hire Uyghur workers
- Judge asks ex-DG Azad about his ‘ties’ to Shahed, disgraced boss of Regent Hospital
- UK recognises Bangladesh vaccine certificate; no quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers
- A new type of black gold in Nigeria: used car tyres
- Missing Pallabi girls wanted to flee to Japan: RAB