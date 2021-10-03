Gandhi’s life and his message are still relevant: Doraiswami

“Gandhiji’s life and his message hold relevance even today,” High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami said at the discussion on ‘Ahimsa, Satyagraha and the Mahatma – Revisited’, organised on Saturday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

He recalled the remarks made by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a UN event organised to commemorate 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019, according to a statement from the high commission.

She had said that Gandhi’s love for common people and ideals of non-violence contributed to shaping Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s vision of struggle against oppression and tyranny perpetrated by the then regime.

Doraiswami noted that during Bangabandhu’s 100th birth centenary celebrations, the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition was on display in Bangladesh.

He invited the audience to visit the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition which will continue in Dhaka to Oct 11 and would later on move to Chattogram, Sylhet, Khulna and Rajshahi.

The exhibition celebrates in a uniquely thematic way, the life and legacy of the fathers of the two nations, according to Doraiswami.

A dance drama based on Rabindranath Tagore’s Chandalika was presented by Spandan Cultural Centre from Dhaka on the occasion.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Law Minister Anisul Huq, among others, were also present.

The ministers and the high commissioner inaugurated the newly renovated Gandhi Memorial Museum as well.