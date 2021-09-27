Macron egged by protester shouting 'Vive la revolution'
Reuters
Published: 27 Sep 2021 09:22 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2021 09:22 PM BdST
French President Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg while he was visiting Lyon on Monday to promote French gastronomy.
Footage from Lyon Mag showed the egg bouncing off the president's shoulder area, without breaking, as he walked through a crowd while a protester shouted "Vive la revolution" (long live the revolution).
A man was arrested after the incident at the international catering, hotel and food trade fair in the city, French media said.
A spokeswoman for Macron's office did not answer a request for comment.
In June, a man slapped Macron in the face during a walkabout in southern France. The man was ordered to serve four month in jail.
Au #sirha2021, @EmmanuelMacron victime d'un jet d'oeuf. Le projectile a rebondi sur l'épaule du Président de la République. Le jeune homme a été interpellé par le service d'ordre - IMAGES LYONMAG pic.twitter.com/n10POB2MEn— Lyon Mag (@lyonmag) September 27, 2021
- Macron egged by protester
- Gender activist Kamla Bhasin dies
- After long trek to US, Haitian woman fears husband deported
- US judge sets back Prince Andrew's bid to avoid accuser's lawsuit
- Pori Moni arrives in court early, then leaves
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez causes a stir with 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala gown
- Britney Spears announces engagement
- British monarchy could be gone in two generations: Mantel
- Macron egged by protester shouting 'Vive la revolution'
- Kamla Bhasin, noted feminist activist and author, dies at 75
- After long trek to US, Haitian woman fears husband deported
- US judge sets back Prince Andrew's bid to avoid accuser's lawsuit
- Pori Moni arrives in court ahead of schedule, then leaves
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez causes a stir with 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala gown
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi had bought a cow from a digital market. It was never delivered
- Bangladesh’s ride-hailing drivers demand fee cut, call strike
- Video of a man setting his ridesharing motorcycle on fire goes viral on Facebook
- Shrink Facebook to save the world
- Bangladesh tourism industry has reopened partially, but pandemic aftershock lingers
- SSC exams to start Nov 14, HSC exams on Dec 2
- German Social Democrats beat conservatives in vote to decide Merkel successor
- Husband, doctor sued over death of Scholastica school counsellor
- Owner found dead in building under construction in Chattogram