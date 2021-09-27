Macron egged by protester shouting 'Vive la revolution'

Footage from Lyon Mag showed the egg bouncing off the president's shoulder area, without breaking, as he walked through a crowd while a protester shouted "Vive la revolution" (long live the revolution).

A man was arrested after the incident at the international catering, hotel and food trade fair in the city, French media said.

A spokeswoman for Macron's office did not answer a request for comment.

In June, a man slapped Macron in the face during a walkabout in southern France. The man was ordered to serve four month in jail.