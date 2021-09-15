Car, handset and makeup box: Pori Moni seeks to get them back
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Sep 2021 01:54 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2021 02:59 PM BdST
Actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known by her screen name Pori Moni, arrived in court on Wednesday, seeking to get back her car, a mobile phone and a makeup box seized by the police.
The actress said she had been having serious difficulties with travel and communication as her car has been confiscated and her mobile phone seized.
Pori Moni arrived at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court at around 11 am on Wednesday to appear over a narcotic case filed by the police.
Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikdar had scheduled her appearance at 1 pm.
The early arrival of Pori Moni pulled a large crowd of reporters and other people. Then she left the court premises under police protection.
Pori Moni returned to court later in the day, and urged the court to return some of her possessions seized by police.
“The car belongs to me. I have all the documents with me. I’m facing a lot of trouble without my car. I can’t contact anyone as I don’t have my mobile phone either. Also, I need my makeup box and my keys. I would request [the authorities] to return my belongings,” Pori Moni said.
The judge ordered the investigation officer to scrutinise the ownership of the objects and submit a report to the court.
The initial investigation report was to be submitted to the court on Wednesday, but the officer failed to do so and the judge deferred the date to Oct 10.
The actress was arrested on Aug 4 after the Rapid Action Battalion conducted a raid at her home in Dhaka’s Banani. The following day, she was named in a narcotics case.
The CID received permission from judges for three rounds of remand, totalling seven days, to interrogate Pori Moni over the case. After the remand terms expired on Aug 21, a judge ordered her to jail.
She finally received bail in the case on Aug 31 and was released from jail a day later, after nearly a month in detention.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez causes a stir with 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala gown
- Britney Spears announces engagement
- British monarchy could be gone in two generations: Mantel
- A doctor who was a hero to the poor has died
- A journey out of Kabul the day it fell
- Afghan female football players find a home in Italy
- How one family fled Afghanistan and reunited in New York
- 'The Wire' actor Michael K Williams found dead
- Pori Moni arrives in court ahead of schedule, then leaves
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez causes a stir with 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala gown
- Britney Spears announces engagement to longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari
- British monarchy could be gone in two generations, says novelist Mantel
- A doctor who was a hero to the poor has died
- ‘We truly have lost everything’: A journey out of Kabul the day it fell
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- 2025 curriculum drops exams for some grades, adds more classwork assessment
- Bangladesh gets first female MD of a state-owned bank in Shirin Akhter
- Bangladesh’s COVID death toll tops 27,000
- Apple's new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper cameras to spur trade-ins
- Bangladesh Bank wants audit of 9 e-commerce businesses over scams
- Amitabh refuses to make ‘Pencile Aka Pori’ over disagreement with Humayun’s family
- Pre-lockdown exodus from Dhaka in 2020 spread COVID-19 across Bangladesh: study
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- The new image makers