Car, handset and makeup box: Pori Moni seeks to get them back

The actress said she had been having serious difficulties with travel and communication as her car has been confiscated and her mobile phone seized.

Pori Moni arrived at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court at around 11 am on Wednesday to appear over a narcotic case filed by the police.

Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikdar had scheduled her appearance at 1 pm.

The early arrival of Pori Moni pulled a large crowd of reporters and other people. Then she left the court premises under police protection.

Pori Moni returned to court later in the day, and urged the court to return some of her possessions seized by police.

“The car belongs to me. I have all the documents with me. I’m facing a lot of trouble without my car. I can’t contact anyone as I don’t have my mobile phone either. Also, I need my makeup box and my keys. I would request [the authorities] to return my belongings,” Pori Moni said.

The judge ordered the investigation officer to scrutinise the ownership of the objects and submit a report to the court.

The initial investigation report was to be submitted to the court on Wednesday, but the officer failed to do so and the judge deferred the date to Oct 10.

The actress was arrested on Aug 4 after the Rapid Action Battalion conducted a raid at her home in Dhaka’s Banani. The following day, she was named in a narcotics case.

The CID received permission from judges for three rounds of remand, totalling seven days, to interrogate Pori Moni over the case. After the remand terms expired on Aug 21, a judge ordered her to jail.

She finally received bail in the case on Aug 31 and was released from jail a day later, after nearly a month in detention.