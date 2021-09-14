Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez causes a stir with 'Tax the Rich' Met Gala gown
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Sep 2021 11:50 PM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2021 11:50 PM BdST
US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has caused a stir with the slogan “Tax the Rich” written on her gown at New York’s elite Met Gala.
The 31 year-old Democratic Congresswoman from New York had the slogan written in red across the back of her white gown on Monday.
With her off-the-shoulder gown by Brooklyn-based designer brand Brother Vellies, the New York politician revealed the statement, scrawled in bold lettering on the back of her dress, as she ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, CNN reported.
Ocasio-Cortez's choice of white at her Met Gala debut echoed the long history of American congresswomen wearing the shade in reference to the women's suffrage movement, according to the report.
She wore a white suit to her swearing-in ceremony in 2019, later saying on Twitter that it was in honour of "the women who paved the path before me, and for all the women yet to come."
Speaking to reporters at the event, she explained why she had brought her message to the Met Gala, an event attended by many of Hollywood's biggest -- and wealthiest -- stars.
"It's time we bring all classes into the conversation about having a fairer country," Ocasio-Cortez said about the slogan, Reuters reported.
While the gown was celebrated by many onlookers as bold and subversive, critics called the move hypocritical -- pointing to the fact she was rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous at an event that charges $35,000 for a ticket.
Vanessa Friedman, chief fashion critic at the New York Times, took to Twitter to say, "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attending the $35,000-a-ticket #MetGala in a Brother Vellies gown blaring "Tax the Rich" is a complicated proposition."
The medium is the message. pic.twitter.com/b4Ssr6HkYR— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021
- Britney Spears announces engagement
- British monarchy could be gone in two generations: Mantel
- A doctor who was a hero to the poor has died
- A journey out of Kabul the day it fell
- Afghan female football players find a home in Italy
- How one family fled Afghanistan and reunited in New York
- 'The Wire' actor Michael K Williams found dead
- Monica Lewinsky is revisiting ‘that woman’
- Britney Spears announces engagement to longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari
- British monarchy could be gone in two generations, says novelist Mantel
- A doctor who was a hero to the poor has died
- ‘We truly have lost everything’: A journey out of Kabul the day it fell
- ‘Football is like food’: Afghan female football players find a home in Italy
- How one family fled Afghanistan and was reunited in New York City
Most Read
- 2025 curriculum drops exams for some grades, adds more classwork assessment
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Apple issues emergency security updates to close a spyware flaw
- Bangladesh’s COVID death toll tops 27,000
- Bangladesh Bank wants audit of 9 e-commerce businesses over scams
- Bangladesh will ‘retire’ quick rental power plants, keep them ‘on standby’
- Afghan women should not work alongside men, senior Taliban figure says
- The new image makers
- Razib Bin Islam was stuck in Kabul when the Taliban entered. Here is how he escaped
- Shakib, Niaz Morshed join fund manager LR Global as advisers