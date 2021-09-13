Britney Spears announces engagement to longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari

Britney Spears announced Sunday that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, three months after she told a Los Angeles judge that the conservatorship that has governed her life since 2008 was robbing her of the ability to make personal decisions.

Brandon Cohen, a talent manager for Asghari, confirmed the engagement Sunday night.

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Cohen said.

Spears and Asghari each shared posts on Instagram to announce the engagement and to show off Spears’ ring.

Cohen said a New York City jeweler, Roman Malayev, designed the ring.

The engagement came just days after lawyers for Spears’ father, James P. Spears, wrote in a filing, “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Britney Spears gave a statement in her case in June, sharing that she had been drugged, forced to work and prevented from removing her birth control device.

“I just want my life back,” Spears said. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

In her statement, Spears said that under the conservatorship she was not able to marry or have a child.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” the singer said. “I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby.”

In a highly contested legal battle, Spears in July filed to have her father removed from his role as conservator of her estate. James Spears initially pushed back on the request, but announced last month that he would step aside and work with the court to assure “an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

The next hearing in the case is set for Sept 29.

Asghari is an actor who has worked on a number of movies and TV shows, including the Showtime series “Black Monday.” He also works as a fitness trainer.

Asghari told Men’s Health in 2018 that he met Britney Spears in 2016 while working on a music video for her song “Slumber Party.”

Spears has been married twice before. In 2004 she married Jason Alexander, a childhood friend, for 55 hours.

Later that year, Spears married Kevin Federline, a backup dancer, actor and rapper; they have two sons. Spears filed for divorce from Federline in 2006.

