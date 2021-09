'The Wire' actor Michael K Williams found dead in apartment

Lieutenant John Grimpel, a NYPD spokesman, said Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment after a 2 pm emergency phone call to emergency operators.

Williams, who received a 2021 Emmy nomination for his performance in HBO's Lovecraft Country, also found fame for his role in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

The NYPD said there was an "ongoing investigation" into Williams's death and that the New York City medical examiner will determine the cause of death at a later time.