Prof Saleheen Qadri, known for his research in industrial microbiology, dies at 73
Published: 01 Sep 2021 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2021 01:42 PM BdST
Dr Syed Saleheen Qadri, a former professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Dhaka University and husband of Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning scientist Firdausi Qadri, has died. He was 73.
His wife Dr Firdausi Qadri, an iccddr,b researcher, received the Magsaysay Award for her contributions to vaccine development on Tuesday.
Saleheen Qadri died around 3:50 am on Wednesday while receiving treatment at Universal Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, said hospital Managing Director Dr Ashis Kumar Chakraborty. He was admitted to hospital following complications from COVID-19.
“He contracted the coronavirus last July, but recovered. But then he was readmitted with pneumonia. He tested COVID negative, but his lungs were in poor condition. When his condition deteriorated, he was put on a ventilator. He died while on breathing support,” Ashis Chakraborty said.
“Prof Saleheen Qadri had been suffering from heart issues for a long time. He also had kidney issues and also contracted septicemia.”
His funeral prayers will be held at Gulshan’s Azad Mosque after Zuhr prayers. Afterwards, he will be buried at the Banani Graveyard.
Dr Saleheen Qadri was a specialist and researcher in industrial microbiology and enzymology. He held several important positions, such as the chairman of Dhaka University’ Department of Biochemistry and the dean of the Biology Faculty.
Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Dr Akhtaruzzaman has sent his condolences to the family, recalling him as a “good-natured, gentle and humble man”.
“This dedicated teacher and researcher performed his duties with the utmost honesty, devotion and sincerity. The talented professor will be remembered for his extraordinary contribution to the spread and research of biochemistry and biology.”
