Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha dies in Kolkata

Earlier this year in April, Guha was detected with Covid-19 and was admitted to a hospital for over a month. He had to be hospitalised again recently with lung and urinary tract problems. He died around 11.30 pm on Sunday due to post-Covid complications after a massive cardiac arrest, PTI cited his family as saying.

A chartered accountant by profession, Guha was one of the most popular writers who created the popular children’s character Rijuda and his sidekick Rudra, who explore jungles.

Nature and forest were recurrent themes in his novels and short stories. He is best remembered for his novel Madhukori which is considered a milestone in Bengali literature.

He was married to eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponent Ritu Guha who died in 2011. He has left behind two daughters.

Guha was the recipient of many awards, including Ananda Purashkar in 1976 and later Shiromani Puraskar and Sharat Puraskar. He was also an accomplished musician.

“Buddhadev Guha is no more. He was blessed as to be one with the Divine on the night of Janmashtami (Lord Krishna’s birthday) 2021. Do join his family and friends in celebrating his life,” his elder daughter Maleni B Guha posted on social media.