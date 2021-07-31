UK prime minister Johnson and wife expecting another baby: media
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jul 2021 10:03 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2021 10:03 PM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting a second baby, British media reported on Saturday.
Their first child, Wilfred, was born in April last year.
Newspapers said Carrie told friends in a post on social media app Instagram that she felt "incredibly blessed" to be pregnant again.
She also said she suffered a miscarriage at the beginning of the year.
"Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well," she was quoted as saying.
"I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too."
The couple married in May this year. The prime minister, who is 57, has been married twice before and declines to say how many children he has fathered. He had four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, a lawyer.
Carrie, 33, is due to give birth in December, media said.
- Jill Biden, changing the fashion game
- Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to scale K2
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy turns 50
- Physicist Steven Weinberg dies at 88
- Zahrat Ara of ‘Mukh O Mukhosh’ dies
- Merkel too busy to think about life after office
- Britain's Prince George marks eighth birthday
- In memory of Simon Dring
- Jill Biden, changing the fashion game
- Pakistani, 19, becomes youngest person to summit K2
- Bangabandhu’s first grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy turns 50
- Steven Weinberg, Nobel prize-winning physicist, dies at 88
- Zahrat Ara, female lead of first Pakistan-era Bengali movie 'Mukh O Mukhosh’, is dead
- Preparing to bow out, Merkel too busy to think about life after office
Most Read
- DGHS wants coronavirus lockdown extended across Bangladesh
- Remanded for ‘disinformation campaign’, Helena Jahangir faces a string of charges
- Shilpa Shetty moves HC to restrain publication of 'defamatory content' on social media
- Bangladesh allows factories to reopen on Aug 1 amid virus lockdown
- Data shows Bangladesh's average COVID vaccination rate among lowest in South Asia
- Bangladesh-origin British MP Apsana cleared of housing fraud charges
- Bangladesh resumes crab exports to China after 9-month pandemic hiatus
- Dhaka-bound travellers crowd ferry terminals as factories reopen in lockdown
- Vaccinated people may spread the virus, though rarely, CDC reports
- Bangladesh logs 9,369 virus cases in a day, another 218 people die