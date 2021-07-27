Pakistani, 19, becomes youngest person to summit K2
>>Reuters
Published: 27 Jul 2021 04:49 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2021 04:49 PM BdST
A 19-year-old Pakistani has become the youngest person to summit K2, the world's second highest mountain, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Tuesday. Shehroze Kashif reached the 8,611 metre (28,251 foot) summit at 8:10 am on Tuesday.
Kashif, who began climbing in his early teens, scaled the world's 12th highest mountain, 8,047-metre (26,400 foot) Broad Peak, at the age of 17. In May, he became the youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain. He now holds an additional record as the youngest person to have summitted K2 and Everest.
Several of Pakistan's youngest climbers have been on K2 in recent days. Sajid Ali Sadpara, who in 2019 became the youngest to climb K2 at the age of 20, is part of an expedition there to find the body of his father, who went missing along with two other climbers in February.
On Monday, sherpas affixing ropes for climbers about 300m below an obstacle known as the Bottleneck discovered the bodies of Muhammad Ali Sadpara of Pakistan, Iceland's John Snorri and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr. The same day, Samina Baig, 30, said she was abandoning an attempt to summit the mountain because of dangerous conditions. Baig became the youngest Pakistani woman to scale Mount Everest in 2013.
On Sunday night the body of Scottish climber, Rick Allen, 68, was recovered after he was swept away by an avalanche while attempting to traverse a new route on K2's southeastern face.
Earlier this month, Kim Hong-bin, 57, a South Korean Paralympian, went missing after falling from the nearby Broad Peak.
- Pakistani, 19, becomes youngest person to summit K2
- Bangabandhu’s first grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy turns 50
- Steven Weinberg, Nobel prize-winning physicist, dies at 88
- Zahrat Ara, female lead of first Pakistan-era Bengali movie 'Mukh O Mukhosh’, is dead
- Preparing to bow out, Merkel too busy to think about life after office
- Britain's Prince George marks eighth birthday with a grin
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends student assignments amid lockdown
- MD says Evaly will deliver products, even if delayed, but won’t refund
- Bangladesh adds three new Upazilas
- Bangladesh logs 247 COVID deaths, 15,192 cases in a day, grim records in both
- After grim records, experts see Bangladesh slipping deeper into COVID crisis
- Govt to hold SSC, HSC tests on 3 elective subjects for pandemic
- Eyes of investors around the world are now on Bangladesh: BSEC chief Shibli Rubayat
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- Legal action if factories reopen in lockdown: state minister
- No longer ‘hidden victims,’ children are dying as virus surges in Indonesia