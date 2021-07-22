Britain's Prince George marks eighth birthday with a grin
>>Reuters
Published: 22 Jul 2021 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2021 04:37 PM BdST
Prince William and his wife Kate released a new photograph of their son Prince George with a beaming smile to mark his eighth birthday on Thursday.
The photograph taken by his mother, shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first child perched on a Land Rover.
George, who is third-in-line to the throne, is wearing a blue and orange striped polo shirt with blue shorts and is grinning into the camera.
The photograph was taken earlier this month in Norfolk, eastern England, Kensington Palace said.
