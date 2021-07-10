Pope gradually resuming work, walking, eating with aides, Vatican says
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jul 2021 06:31 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2021 06:31 PM BdST
Pope Francis is continuing a normal recovery from intestinal surgery, gradually resuming work, walking and eating with aides, the Vatican said on Saturday, adding his blood tests were satisfactory.
The 84-year-old pope is in hospital after undergoing a three-hour operation on Sunday to remove part of his colon, which the Vatican said had narrowed severely.
Francis had a calm day on Friday, spokesman Matteo Bruni said, adding that the pontiff was continuing with the prescribed treatment.
"In the afternoon, he celebrated Holy Mass in the private chapel and in the evening he dined with those who are assisting him during these days," Bruni said in a statement.
It is the first time Francis has been hospitalised since he became pope in 2013.
The Vatican has already announced that Francis will deliver his traditional Sunday noon prayer and message from the 10th floor of the Gemelli hospital, where a suite is reserved for popes.
It will be the first time since his election as pope that he will not read the prayer from the Vatican, except for when he was away on trips.
