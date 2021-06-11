From the Bidens with 'LOVE': US first lady's jacket brings message of hope
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jun 2021 11:03 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2021 11:03 AM BdST
On their first overseas trip since her husband Joe became president, US first lady Jill Biden had a simple message for the world emblazoned across the back of her jacket: "LOVE".
"Well, I think that we're bringing love from America," said Biden of her black blazer with the word etched in large print on the back.
"This is a global conference and we are trying to bring unity across the globe and I think it’s needed right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries, and feel a sense hope after this year of the pandemic."
Joe Biden's first foreign trip has taken him to Britain for a three-day summit of G7 leaders in Cornwall on England's southwest tip. Ahead of that, the president met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday for talks.
"I told the prime minister we have something in common: we both married above our station," Biden told reporters after he and Jill met the British leader and his wife Carrie who he married just last month.
Johnson jokingly replied: "I’m not going to disagree with the president on that, or anything else."
US first lady Jill Biden wearing a jacket with the word "Love" stands next to US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, during their meeting, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS
"Joe and I are both looking forward to meeting the queen," the first lady said. "That’s an exciting part of the visit for us. We’ve looked forward to this for weeks and now it’s finally here."
After leaving Britain, the US president heads off for a NATO summit and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I think he’s so well prepared. He’s been studying for weeks, working up to today," Jill Biden told reporters of her husband's preparations. "Joe loves foreign policy. This is his forte."
Asked if he was ready for the meeting with Putin, she said: "Oh my gosh. He’s over-prepared."
Jill Biden is not the first US president's wife to use a jacket to convey a message. Donald Trump's wife Melania donned a coat with the words "I really don’t care, do u?" for a visit to a Texas shelter housing migrant children in 2018.
- Like Trump, only ‘fraud’ can explain defeat for Netanyahu
- Richard Robinson of Scholastic dies at 84
- Anthony Weiner’s not coming back
- Meghan gives birth to baby girl called Lilibet
- He is Senegalese and French, with nothing to reconcile
- Eric Carle, author of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ dies at 91
- A sexual abuse lawsuit splits the Gucci family
- The high schoolers who won a New York Times scholarship
- For Netanyahu, like Trump, only ‘fraud’ can explain his defeat
- Richard Robinson dies at 84; Turned Scholastic into an empire
- Anthony Weiner’s not coming back. But he has nowhere to go.
- Meghan gives birth to baby girl called Lilibet
- To keep their son alive, they sleep in shifts. And hope a nurse shows up
- He is Senegalese and French, with nothing to reconcile
Most Read
- Bangladesh names SM Shafiuddin Ahmed as new army chief
- Unilever Bangladesh names Zaved Akhtar as new CEO
- Bangladesh's new model mosques to disseminate Islamic knowledge, culture
- Bangladesh logs 2,576 new COVID cases in a day, death toll rises by 40
- Hasina inaugurates 50 mosques to project ‘true meaning’ of Islam
- Bangladesh fully locks Rajshahi city down to battle COVID surge
- As monsoon nears, no end to Dhaka waterlogging in sight
- Bangladesh suspends COVID-19 tests at four labs after ‘fake reports’
- Police to question three students after arrest with marijuana cake
- India frets as Myanmar's pro-democracy fighters cross border