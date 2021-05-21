Bangabandhu’s grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq turns 41

The ruling party, its research wing CRI and many leaders and people from different professions wished him on his birthday on social media.

The eldest among three children of Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana and academician Shafiq Ahmed Siddique, Radwan was born on May 21, 1980.

Radwan’s sister Tulip Siddiq is a British MP representing London’s Hampstead and Kilburn. Their father Shafiq had worked in a number of universities in Bangladesh and abroad.

Radwan graduated from the politics and history department of the London School of Economics. He achieved a masters degree in comparative politics from the same institution.

He now looks after the CRI and is working to empower and inspire the youth through its Young Bangla platform.

Radwan is the publisher and architect behind ‘Mujib’, an autobiographical graphic novel on the Father of the Nation for the young readers.

He also played a key role in the making of “Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale”, a docudrama on his aunt Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and mother Rehana.

Both the graphic novel and the docudrama were critically acclaimed in Bangladesh and abroad.

Radwan had talked about Hasina's future role in Bangladeshi politics and criticised the interim government's democratic credentials in an interview with renowned British broadcaster David Frost’s “Frost over the World” show on Al Jazeera during the 2007-08 caretaker government. It helped spark international calls for Hasina’s release and lifting of emergency.

Radwan also works as a strategy and communication consultant at different local and international organisations.

"Happy birthday to our honourable trustee Radwan Mujib Siddiq. We wish you a healthy and happy life," CRI wrote on its Facebook page.

Bangladesh Awami League has posted an article published in bdnews24.com on its Facebook page marking Radwan's birthday.

“Wishing a happy birthday to our mentor and inspirational personality Radwan Mujib Siddiq," Young Bangla wrote on its Facebook page.