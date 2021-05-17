Poet Joy Goswami catches COVID, hospitalised
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 May 2021 03:56 AM BdST Updated: 17 May 2021 03:56 AM BdST
Poet Joy Goswami has been hospitalised in Kolkata as a precaution after testing positive for coronavirus.
Kolkata’s Bangla-language daily Anandabazar reported that he gave sample for the test on Sunday afternoon after he caught fever and later was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital.
The result came back positive at night, but the 66-year-old was in a stable condition with mild symptoms, her daughter Debatri Goswami said.
His wife was also admitted to the hospital pending COVID-19 test after she had developed symptoms.
The couple’s oxygen saturation was alright, Debatri said.
Joy Goswami, one of the most powerful writers of his generation, has been writing since he was 13. His first poetry was published when he was 19.
He has penned around 35 books. Also known as “Benimadhob”, he won the Ananda Award twice.
One of his favourite poets of the generation, Shankha Ghosh, died of COVID-19 a few days ago.
Joy Goswami paid tributes to Ghosh in an article published by Anandabazar in January for developing his taste and for teaching him the virtue of baring oneself in poetry, since the age of 26 when he bought his first book.
