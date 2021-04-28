Trump planning move from Florida to New Jersey for several months

Trump has made his club in Palm Beach, Florida, his home since leaving the White House on Jan 20 But Mar-a-Lago typically closes in May for the summer.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump will move all his meetings and operations to Bedminster, about 40 miles (60 km) west of New York City, where he stayed frequently during his presidency.

He plans to remain there until Mar-a-Lago reopens again in the fall.

The move will allow him to escape the stultifying summer heat of South Florida.