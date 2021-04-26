Blinken remembers Bangladesh LGBT rights activist Xulhaz, Tonoy
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2021 06:52 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2021 06:52 PM BdST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has remembered the role of human rights activist Xulhaz Mannan and his fellow advocate Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy for their courageous work on behalf of marginalised communities in Bangladesh.
“On the anniversary of his death, we stand with Xulhaz’s family and friends and honour his commitment to creating a world in which all can live with dignity,” Blinken said in a statement issued by the US Department of State on Apr 25.
Xulhaz served for nine years as the protocol specialist for the US Embassy in Dhaka before joining USAID Bangladesh’s Office of Democracy and Governance.
He helped lead programmes to promote human rights, Blinken said.
"We honor his fearless advocacy on behalf of his fellow Bangladeshis and recommit to upholding the dignity and human rights of people around the world."
On Apr 25 in 2016, Xulhaz was hacked to death by suspected Islamists inside his apartment at Dhaka’s Kalabagan along with his friend, theatre activist Tonoy.
The attack was one of a series of militant-linked assassinations of secular activists and religious minorities and was claimed by the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).
Xulhaz was a cousin of Education Minister and ruling Awami League leader Dipu Moni.
The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit pressed charges against eight people, including sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haque, over the murders of Xulhaz and Tonoy.
Five years ago, human rights activist Xulhaz Mannan was murdered for his courageous advocacy on behalf of marginalized communities in Bangladesh. Today, we honor Xulhaz's legacy and recommit to upholding the dignity and human rights of people around the world.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 25, 2021
