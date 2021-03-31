Major, one of the Bidens’ dogs, ‘nipped someone’ Monday, a spokesperson said
>> Thomas Kaplan and Zolan Kanno-Youngs, The New York Times
Published: 31 Mar 2021 10:03 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2021 10:03 AM BdST
Major, one of President Joe Biden’s German shepherds, “nipped someone” during a walk Monday, a spokesperson for the first lady, Jill Biden, said Tuesday.
The spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said that “out of an abundance of caution,” the individual, whom he did not identify, was seen by the White House medical unit “and then returned to work without injury.”
“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings,” LaRosa said. The episode was reported earlier Tuesday by CNN, which said the individual was a National Park Service employee. A spokesperson for the agency referred a request for comment to the White House.
The Bidens have two German shepherds: Major, the younger of the two, and Champ. Earlier in March, the dogs were sent back to Delaware for a time after a previous incident involving Major.
In that episode, Major “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual,” said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary.
©2021 The New York Times Company
- Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic
- Modi’s homage to Bangabandhu: In his words
- The Trump presidency is history
- Report accuses Canadian police of discrimination
- India honours Bangabandhu with Gandhi Peace Prize
- Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
- For Rohingya survivors, art bears witness
- In a palace of colonialism, a ‘quiet revolutionary’ takes charge
- British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic
- Modi’s homage to Bangabandhu: Here’s what he wrote
- The Trump presidency is history. They’re writing the first draft
- Report accuses Canadian police of discrimination
- A study of Edward Said, one of the most interesting men of his time
- India honours Bangladesh's founding father Bangabandhu with Gandhi Peace Prize
Most Read
- Bangladesh flags 29 districts for COVID risk with high infection rate
- Bangladesh reports 5,042 virus cases in a day, death toll approaches 9,000
- Bangladesh mandates 14-day quarantine for travellers from Europe
- Government rules out Bangladesh-wide lockdown after COVID case surge
- Bangladesh may put fresh restrictions to contain new COVID wave
- Bus fare goes up 60% as pandemic cuts passenger load
- Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines highly effective after first shot in real-world use: US study
- Bangladesh reports highest weekly rise in coronavirus infection since pandemic
- Canada pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use for those under 55, wants new risk analysis
- Myanmar insurgents warn of growing conflict as neighbours press junta