Major, one of the Bidens’ dogs, ‘nipped someone’ Monday, a spokesperson said

>> Thomas Kaplan and Zolan Kanno-Youngs, The New York Times

Published: 31 Mar 2021 10:03 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2021 10:03 AM BdST

Major, one of President Joe Biden’s German shepherds, “nipped someone” during a walk Monday, a spokesperson for the first lady, Jill Biden, said Tuesday.

The spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said that “out of an abundance of caution,” the individual, whom he did not identify, was seen by the White House medical unit “and then returned to work without injury.”

“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings,” LaRosa said. The episode was reported earlier Tuesday by CNN, which said the individual was a National Park Service employee. A spokesperson for the agency referred a request for comment to the White House.

The Bidens have two German shepherds: Major, the younger of the two, and Champ. Earlier in March, the dogs were sent back to Delaware for a time after a previous incident involving Major.

In that episode, Major “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual,” said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary.

