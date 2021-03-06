Shishir set to become first transgender to present news on TV in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2021 02:36 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2021 02:36 AM BdST
A transgender person is going to present news on TV for the first time in Bangladesh.
Tashnuva Anan Shishir will read news on Boishakhi TV on the International Women’s Day on Mar 8, the private TV station announced on Friday.
Besides Shishir, another transgender individual, Nusrat Mou, will appear in an episode of the drama series “Chapabaj” at 8:40pm on that day.
Mou will play one of the main roles in drama.
Tipu Alam Milon, deputy managing director and chief editor of Boishakhi TV, said in the statement that they took the initiative to involve the transgender people in their programmes to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence.
“This hasn’t happened in 50 years of independence,” he said.
