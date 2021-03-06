Hasina named among top three 'inspirational' women leaders in Commonwealth

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley were also honoured in a special announcement ahead of the International Women’s Day 2021, the Bangladesh High Commission in London said in a statement.

“For me whilst I am inspired all the time by so many women and girls, I would like to name three phenomenal leaders in our Commonwealth - Jacinda Arden, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Mia Amor Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados and Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh - for their leadership during COVID-19 in their roles in their respective countries,” said Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland QC.

All three leaders alongside so many other women have given me hope for a world that delivers a common future for women and men and serves all of our common good, Patricia said.