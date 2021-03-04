Home > People

PM Hasina takes her first dose of COVID vaccine

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Mar 2021 06:15 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2021 06:35 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim confirmed that she was vaccinated on Thursday afternoon.

 

