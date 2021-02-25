Bangladesh writer Mushtaq Ahmed, arrested in digital security case, dies in jail
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2021 11:48 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2021 11:48 PM BdST
Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, who was arrested in a case under the Digital Security Act, has died in jail.
Mushtaq was rushed to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital after he fell unconscious at Kashimpur High Security Prison on Thursday night, said Senior Jail Superintendent Md Gias Uddin.
The doctors declared the writer dead on arrival, Gias added.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Mushtaq, who was also a businessman, at his home in Dhaka’s Lalmatia and cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore at Kakrail on May 5 last year amid the coronavirus crisis.
The duo, along with nine others, were charged with propagating disinformation against the government on social media.
“They both spread false information against the government and its coronavirus relief programmes on social media. They also made indecent remarks about Bangabandhu,
RAB-3 Company Commander Abu Zafar Mohammed Rahmatullah had said at the time.
SI Jamshedul Islam, who is investigating the case, had said Kishore posted cartoons and posters on his Facebook account “Ami Kishore” criticising the government’s response to the coronavirus situation while Mushtaq shared several of them on his Facebook account.
Activists have demonstrated on several occasions demanding their release.
