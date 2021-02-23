Article writer Syed Abul Maksud dies aged 75

Maksud passed away at Square Hospital in the capital around 7:15pm on Tuesday, his son Syed Nafis Maksud said.

Nafis said his father was taken to the hospital in the afternoon after he had complained of sudden breathing problems.

Shariful Islam Hasan, programme head of migration at BRAC who is close to Maksud’s family, said the body was kept at the hospital’s mortuary as the family were yet to decide about the burial.

A winner of the Bangla Academy Award, Maksud was known for his columns and research-based articles on society, culture and contemporary political issues.