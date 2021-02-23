Article writer Syed Abul Maksud dies aged 75
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2021 08:42 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2021 08:42 PM BdST
Columnist, article writer, author and researcher Syed Abul Maksud has died in hospital care in Dhaka at the age of 75.
Maksud passed away at Square Hospital in the capital around 7:15pm on Tuesday, his son Syed Nafis Maksud said.
Nafis said his father was taken to the hospital in the afternoon after he had complained of sudden breathing problems.
Shariful Islam Hasan, programme head of migration at BRAC who is close to Maksud’s family, said the body was kept at the hospital’s mortuary as the family were yet to decide about the burial.
A winner of the Bangla Academy Award, Maksud was known for his columns and research-based articles on society, culture and contemporary political issues.
